Feud: Capote vs. the Swans episode 6 run time revealed

As you prepare to see Feud: Capote vs. the Swans episode 6 over on FX, what can we say when it comes to run time? Well, there are good things coming — and also one of the most substantial stories that we’ve had a chance to see so far.

So what all are we going to be seeing on the show this time around? Well, here is the synopsis in the event you haven’t seen it: “In New York, it’s the end of an era. In California, Truman tries to usher in a new era with a hunky beau.”

So what is the run time for this episode? Well, think in terms of a whopping 90 minutes! That’s what the guides out there are suggesting for this installment. Remember here that there are commercials included, so it won’t be that that long if you are checking it out after the fact.

Just based on that aforementioned logline, you can probably figure that this is going to be a pretty formative time in Truman Capote’s life. We know that he did spend many of his latter years in Los Angeles, and we also tend to think that at this point, Joanne Carson will be a little more integral to the story overall. Is there going to be some momentum established from the conversation that he had with James Baldwin on this past episode? We tend to think so, even if that was imagined by Truman, by and large. Yet, whatever momentum there was will eventually fade, as we know that Answered Prayers never gets published.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

