Feud: Capote vs. the Swans episode 6 promo: Kerry O’Shea’s role

As you prepare yourselves to see Feud: Capote vs. the Swans episode 6 on FX next week, Kerry O’Shea could be the focus. Or, at least to some extent.

So why does John O’Shea’s daughter matter so much within the grand scheme of things? Let’s just say that it is complicated, but it all seems to be tied into something that matters to Truman very much: The idea that he could have some element of social control over a situation. He always wants to have a prominent spot in society and ultimately, will do whatever he can to ensure that he does.

Based on the preview for what lies ahead in episode 6, it does seem like he’s going to continue to try and bring Kerry into the New York social scene as an aspiring model, otherwise known as Kate Harrington. This is his attempt to have control over everything, including a rebranding.

So how are all of the Swans going to feel about this new woman in Truman’s life? The reaction here could be complicated in a number of different ways. There could be anger that they have been “replaced” and yet, awareness over the fact Truman broke their hearts. They may also be concerned on some level for Kerry’s future … at least seemingly.

We did get a sense in episode 5 that following the Esquire article, at one point Truman was encouraged to push further some of his work on Answered Prayers. However, at the same time we know that he never managed to do that. Ultimately, whatever momentum he tried to build eventually went off the rails again. He could not escape his desire to be loved and also seen — these are the things that ultimately led to his undoing.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

