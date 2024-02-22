Feud: Capote vs. the Swans episode 6 preview: Truman’s new era?

Next week on FX, you are going to have a chance to see Feud: Capote vs. the Swans episode 6. What story will stand out?

Well, we know that a good chunk of this season has highlighted New York at its primary setting — and for good reason, since Truman Capote worked to integrate himself into that social scene. For a while, he was successful — at least before he decided to tear it all down with that excerpt of Answered Prayers.

So as we move into episode 6, are we going to see something different for the famed author? That at least appears to be the case, based on the latest Feud: Capote vs. the Swans synopsis below:

In New York, it’s the end of an era; in California, Truman tries to usher in a new era with a hunky beau.

If we had to guess, we would assume that Molly Ringwald’s Joanne Carson will be more important here as we approach the endgame. She was never really a part of the Swans and by virtue of that, we are talking about one of the few friends who Truman has left. We know that he eventually dies of liver disease in 1984 in California, so this is a place that he calls home for a good chunk of the latter part of his life.

Are we at the end just yet?

Hardly. There are a few more episodes and because of that, we imagine that there are going to be a handful of different twists and turns coming up. That is without even mentioning some of the great performances that are at the center of this show, and one of the things we have enjoyed the most about it so far.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

