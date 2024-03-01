BMF season 3 episode 2 spoilers: What’s ahead for Meech, Terry?

As we prepare to check out BMF season 3 episode 2 on Starz next week, what all is there to be excited for? To put it bluntly, a lot!

After all, think about it like this — we already know that a good chunk of the story this time around is about seeing whether or not Meech can make things work in Atlanta. Meanwhile, Terry is trying to handle everything back in Detroit. We do think having the two main characters away from each other so much is challenging, but there are certainly going to be ways for them to still communicate. Also, there are going to be new struggles along the way. At this point in the show, we certainly think that it’s clear that this is not going to be a situation where anything about the journey or the path forward is going to be easy.

Below, you can check out the full BMF season 3 episode 2 synopsis with more insight on what’s ahead:

Meech focuses on expanding BMF into Atlanta while Terry balances maintaining BMF in Detroit, new restaurant business venture, and his family. Terry looks for ways to generate revenue for BMF, yet Meech comes through with Colombian connects to keep them afloat.

Ultimately, through at least the remainder of the season we are hoping that we have a chance to see new characters and opportunities for these characters to evolve. Sure, it is true that we know the broader strokes of where things are going to go with Meech and Terry; yet, we have seen with this show already that there is still room to explore a few different nuances that aren’t necessarily as clear or obvious. This is a big part of what we are excited to see next.

Related – Did you hear the news about BMF being renewed for a season 4 at Starz?

What are you most interested in seeing as we prepare for BMF season 3 episode 2 over on Starz?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are some other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







