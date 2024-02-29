BMF renewed for season 4 at Starz ahead of season 3 premiere

Just a mere matter of hours away from the BMF season 3 premiere at Starz, we have some good news now regarding a season 4!

Today, the premium cable network confirmed that the drama is going to be coming back for more episodes, which allows the writers and producers extra time to prepare for what’s next. In a statement, here is what Kathryn Busby, Starz’s President of Programming, had to say on the subject:

“Fans can’t get enough of the history in the making that is BMF … We’re thrilled to start working on a new season that will continue bold storytelling of the legend of the Flenory brothers that has proven to resonate so deeply with our viewers.”

Through the first three seasons, BMF has established itself as a flagship show for the network and a pretty big multiplatform hit. There is also clearly more story left to tell here and the producers are eager to tell it. We know that there have been discussions about potential spin-offs in the past, and we do tend to think that this is something that is going to continue for some time in the future. 50 Cent in particular has been one of their most prolific producers, whether it be with this show or the Power franchise, which is still going strong with three different shows on the air.

When can you expect season 4?

Well, we don’t think that it is going to be anytime soon and that’s okay. We still have season 3 to look forward to! If we were to make some sort of wager on this right now, it would be saying that more than likely, we will have a chance to dive into the next chapter of the story when we get around to the spring or summer of next year.

