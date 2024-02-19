BMF season 3 premiere spoilers: ‘Detroit vs. Everybody’

For those who have not heard yet for whatever reason, the BMF season 3 premiere is going to be on Starz sooner than you’d think! A week from Friday, we are finally getting back into this world with a story titled “Detroit vs. Everybody.”

Ironically, of course, the entirety of the episode is not even going to be set in the city. At first, what may make this city interesting is that Meech and Terry, despite their longstanding partnership, aren’t going to be in the same place. The idea here is of course expansion into Atlanta, which was set up strongly at the end of season 2. Are we still going to see these two link up in a lot of ways? That feels like a given, just like it is equally so that things are not going to go according to plan here.

To get a few more details all about what lies ahead, check out the full BMF season 3 premiere synopsis below:

Meech officially relocates to Atlanta in search of expanding BMF; Terry remains in Detroit to maintain the BMF enterprise and to start a new life for his family; Meech learns that the move to Atlanta will be full of pleasant and unpleasant surprises.

Just as was the case with the past two seasons, you’re going to see a lot in the show based on the real-life BMF story. Will there be a few changes here and there? Most likely, but they aren’t meant to deviate much from the central messages or the major points that transpired in history. The hope is, in general, that the series remains every bit as successful as it was the first two years. We know it’s been a while since the end of season 2, but we tend to think most people will come back.

