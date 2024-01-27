BMF season 3 trailer, more details revealed at Starz!

Are you ready to check out the BMF season 3 premiere on Starz? Well, know this: It will be around before you know it! The plan is for the period drama to come back on March 1, and today the network lifted the veil and gave us some brand-new stuff to be excited about when it comes to the next chapter.

So where do we start? Well, a good place is by sharing the official synopsis, especially since there’s a ton of good stuff around every corner:

In season three, Meech moves to Atlanta to expand their empire, facing rival crews and crossing paths with burgeoning hip-hop legends, while Terry holds down the fort in Detroit, facing formidable rivals, old and new.

Viewers will be treated to history in the making, as BMF’s dominance in the streets influences both music and culture, spreading from Atlanta, GA, up and down the eastern seaboard in the early 1990s. Meech and Terry pride themselves on being able to provide for their families, communities, and friends, though their youth prevents them from fully recognizing the real costs. Meanwhile, systemic and structural racism continues to fuel their quest for freedom: Freedom from poverty–which the country’s laws were designed to keep them in–and freedom from any and every rule that dares to hold them back. The dynamic brother duo faces obstacles on all fronts but will stop at nothing to achieve their piece of the American dream. The Flenory brothers and the incredible and memorable characters they meet along the way, propel this fascinating coming-of-age story, unlike any you’ve seen before.

There are some notable guest stars coming up this season, as well — think along the lines of Lil Baby, Saweetie, and Ne-Yo.

As for the full season 3 trailer…

Go ahead and check that out now over here! All indications suggest that we’re going to see more in terms of content and stakes for the Flenory brothers. While you may know some of where the story goes, there is still room for a few surprises here and there.

