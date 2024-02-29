Is Scott Speedman leaving Grey’s Anatomy for new series?

Is there a chance that Scott Speedman could be leaving Grey’s Anatomy soon in favor of another project? Let’s just say this: We have reason for all the questions.

After all, consider this: According to a report from Variety, you are going to be seeing the actor join Yvonne Strahovski in the upcoming series Teacup over on Peacock, a show designed to be a small-town horror thriller set in Georgia. From an acting point of view, this sounds like a really fun opportunity for Scott and we are excited to see what he does with it.

So what does this mean for his future as Nick on the aforementioned medical drama? Well, it could be considered a sign that his role is finite. Of course, at the same time we have felt as though this could be the case for a while. He was not a series regular last season, and we have yet to hear anything at present that tends to suggest that anything different is going to transpire moving forward. That does mean that technically, he could leave for another gig at any time and this could be a great opportunity to do this.

If nothing else, we can at least rest assured that you will continue to see Speedman on Grey’s Anatomy for at least the immediate future. That’s not something to worry about and on the basis of that alone, we can sit back and celebrate. He is, after all, already in the previews for what is coming up next.

We’ve said it before, but it does feel like Nick seems to have a natural place within Meredith’s life. Our hope is that the two end up together and happy in the long-term; Ellen Pompeo’s character certainly deserves to be happy after all she has gone through over the years.

Related – Be sure to check out the synopsis for the Grey’s Anatomy premiere

What do you want to see from Scott Speedman on Grey’s Anatomy moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are other updates coming up soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







