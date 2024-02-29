Grey’s Anatomy season 20 premiere spoilers: New Meredith details

In a little over two weeks, you’re going to finally see the Grey’s Anatomy season 20 premiere on ABC. So, what can we say?

Well, for starters, the title here is “We’ve Only Just Begin,” which is the sort of thing that would make you immediately think that we’re going to get another five or ten years. You can argue about whether or not that is overly ambitious, but at least we know that Ellen Pompeo will be back! There is going to be some more great stuff ahead for Meredith Grey, and based on the Grey’s Anatomy season 20 episode 1 synopsis below, there are some questions worth asking:

Meredith rethinks her plans after going rogue in last season’s finale. The interns are on thin ice following a patient’s death, but Simone and Lucas are immediately tested in an emergency. Richard confides in Bailey, and Teddy’s fate is revealed.

What are Meredith’s plans really going to be here? We know that the character will be around for at least a handful of episodes this season and with that in mind, this will probably help to make said arrangement really work.

As for Teddy’s fate, is it crazy to just assume automatically that she’s going to be okay? Given that we are seeing less Meredith and there are some other cast members who have left the past few years, we tend to think that the producers probably don’t want to lose any other cast members — at least for the near future. Why would they, all things considered? One of the most appealing things about this show is that you got a large ensemble and a lot of familiar faces. That’s a part of what makes the show appealing to watch in a number of ways — there is a comfort factor that comes with it.

