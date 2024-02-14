Grey’s Anatomy season 20: A new Jessica Capshaw tease!

For those who missed the prior news, Jessica Capshaw is coming back to Grey’s Anatomy season 20 for a guest spot! We’re excited to know this and beyond just that, to have more clarity on one other key subject: When we are actually going to see her.

In a post on Instagram, the actress herself indicated that on April 4, you are going to have a chance to see her come back as Arizona. Given that she’s wearing surgical gear within the image, we do have a pretty good sense of where she is going to be and what she’s going to be up to.

Do we still have questions? Absolutely, including whether or not she has come back to Seattle, or if characters have flown off in order to see her. We’d also love nothing more than to get some sort of update on her and Callie, which feels like it is inevitably going to happen at some point. (Can you imagine them not giving us that when you are bringing Arizona back?)

Given that Grey’s Anatomy is premiering mid-March, you don’t have to worry about there being some sort of crazy-long wait before we get to see Capshaw back. This is a shortened season and with that, we know the chances for other cameos are going to be less than they were in the past. However, at the same time we do think the producers will try hard to make some good stuff happen. This is, after all, the landmark 20th season! Why wouldn’t you do just about everything in your power to make something like that into a reality?

Hopefully, we are going to have a chance to get at least a few more previews between now and the show’s return in just over four weeks — there has to be concern that the long break will impact the ratings!

Related – Get some more teases on Grey’s Anatomy season 20, including Ellen Pompeo’s presence

What do you most want to see from Jessica Capshaw moving into Grey’s Anatomy season 20?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







