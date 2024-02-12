Grey’s Anatomy season 20: More Ellen Pompeo episodes added

Grey’s Anatomy season 20 is going to be coming to ABC next month, and here is a pleasant surprise on the Ellen Pompeo front. We knew that she would be coming back as Meredith Grey but to our surprise, we’re seeing more of her than was initially reported.

Remember that early on, most indications here were that we’d be seeing somewhere around two appearances from the headlining star moving forward. Now, The Hollywood Reporter has indicated that Pompeo will be in at least four episodes, if not more, of the upcoming season. This is especially notable when you consider for a moment the fact that there are only ten episodes this season. Even though Ellen won’t be around for all of them, it is clear at this point that she is going to have a significant presence and likely some sort of story arc.

As for how all of this is going to be play out, that remains to be seen. Just remember for a moment here that Meredith is in Boston, or at least that’s where she was on this past installment. If you are the powers-that-be behind the scenes here, you have to figure out how to factor her into everything that is happening in Seattle while having it make sense. Granted, we’re sure that they were more than up for the challenge when they realized that they would be getting a little bit more of Meredith than first planned.

We imagine that some more specifics about Pompeo’s return will be brought up in the weeks to come, and we’re sure that ABC is also going to use her greatly in the marketing for what’s ahead. The reduced episode count allows Ellen to stretch out more into other venues — we know that she has an upcoming series at Hulu, and that’s another thing to look forward to.

