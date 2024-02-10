Grey’s Anatomy season 20: Jessica Capshaw returning

Just in case you felt like Grey’s Anatomy needed a little bit more nostalgia entering season 20, we have good news!

According to a new report coming in right now from Deadline, you are going to have a chance to see Jessica Capshaw come back to the ABC series in the role of Arizona for at least one episode. The former series regular originally left to be with Callie on the other side of the country, and of course we’re curious as to what brings her back. Or, who knows? It is possible that there is a reason why someone is visiting her as opposed to the other way around.

The return of Capshaw is just one of a few familiar faces who will be surfacing at some point during the upcoming season of the series. Remember for a moment here that you are also going to have a chance to see Ellen Pompeo back for at least two episodes, where Alex Landi is also going to be coming back as Nico. We do think that the producers realize that with a show this deep into its run, it is incredibly useful to remind viewers of some of the best times that it’s had over the course of the journey. The more that you can get people excited about the future using the past, the better it is at the end of the day.

Unfortunately, we are still waiting until March to see Grey’s Anatomy return, but we do think that there will be at least a few more details all about what’s coming up in due time. This remains a huge property for ABC, so they will want to promote this however they possibly can.

