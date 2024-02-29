Why is Stuart Martin leaving Miss Scarlet and the Duke, William?

Why is Stuart Martin leaving Miss Scarlet and the Duke and his character of William? We recognize fully that there are a lot of people out there who are bummed-out. This was a really popular character and beyond just that, it’s been really fun to watch his relationship with Eliza develop!

Unfortunately, this exit is also a reminder here that sometimes, good things must come to an end, even if we don’t want them to. Also, actors do sometimes want to move on and do some other things. While the particulars behind Martin’s exit are not incredibly clear, the statement that we’ve seen seems to suggest that it was his decision to depart the show as opposed to one forced upon him. The actor had already been MIA from recent episodes, which does make us think that this is something that could have been in the works for a while.

We don’t want to sit here and say that this departure is something that is altogether shocking, especially given the fact that there have been so many actors of British television shows who have departed over the past several years. Think in terms of Jessica Raine from Call the Midwife or James Norton from Grantchester. We know that sometimes, it can be hard to fathom series moving forward without one of their characters and yet, they almost always do. After all, it feels like there have been around a dozen or so exits from Death in Paradise. Acting can be a somewhat nomadic business at times, but actors like to constantly take on new and fresh challenges.

The hardest thing about losing Martin is losing that obvious chemistry that was there between William and Eliza, and we’re not sure that will be replicated. Also, we’re not sure we want it to be, at least for the immediate future.

