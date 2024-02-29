Stuart Martin leaving Miss Scarlet and the Duke ahead of season 5

We know that for many, the idea of Stuart Martin leaving Miss Scarlet and the Duke has been a concern. Unfortunately, today said departure is official.

Today, the folks over at PBS and Masterpiece confirmed that the period mystery drama will be back for more, but at the same time, they also confirmed the news about Martin’s exit. He was absent for part of this past season and in general, we have seen over the years that actors on these shows do not often stay for the duration. (Moving forward, the series will be referred to as simply Miss Scarlet, as the Duke is no longer around.)

In a statement per TVLine, here is what Martin had to say about his exit, while also praising his co-star Kate Phillips for what she brings to the table as Eliza:

“It has been such an incredible joy to bring Duke to life through [series creator] Rachael [New]’s beautiful, brilliant writing, and to get to play him for the past four years … But it felt like the time was right for Scarlet to explore new stories and challenges for now, as the show continues to grow and evolve. I will miss working with my amazing partner in crime Kate and the rest of our brilliant family and team, but I’m excited to continue following Eliza and her escapades as a huge fan and newly enrolled Scarleteer!”

Meanwhile, Phillips added the following:

“I will miss working with my pal Stu every day, and know Eliza will miss her Duke, but I think the best is yet to come for her. I can’t wait for fans to see what we have in store for Season 5.”

Our hope is that season 5 will premiere at some point in early 2025, and there will be more time to revisit that a little bit later on down the road. For now, we’re just sad, especially since seeing Eliza and William start to form more of a romantic bond on this past season!

