Chicago PD season 11 episode 7 promo: The worst killer yet?

As you may be aware at this point already, we are going to be waiting for a while to see Chicago PD season 11 episode 7 arrive on NBC.

So, what sort of story will you get when the show returns on March 20? Well, at the center of the story here may be one of the most dangerous cases we’ve ever had to see. This is one where at the center of it, you are going to have a chance to see a killer who is smart, capable, and not altogether easy for anyone in Intelligence to track down. The way that the character is being sold in the preview could make you think that this is the most formidable foe in the history of the show.

Could they actually be the sort of enemy who lasts more than a single episode? This is something that we’re personally always for seeing here and there. It is not something that the producers always do, but it does create an elevated sense of stakes and drama.

Is there a chance that Intelligence ends up being targeted themselves? That is something that, at least for the moment, you have to think about.

If there is one thing that we’re bummed out about…

Everything that we’ve noted already was in the episode 7 promo and unfortunately, it was only a matter of seconds. Why not give us something more? We don’t even have a synopsis yet!

Sure, we’ve seen more than a decades’ worth of story at this point all about specific characters being in danger; this upcoming episode will allow for more of an opportunity to ratchet things up a notch and see if something truly different can get brought to the table.

