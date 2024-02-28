Chicago PD season 11 episode 6 return date hopes at NBC

After what you see tonight on NBC, do you want to get the Chicago PD season 11 episode 6 return date — or, at least a better sense of it? Consider us more than happy to help!

First and foremost here, let us begin by noting the bad news: The crime drama is not going to be on the air next week, and the same goes for the week after. As for the reason why, let’s just say that it has to do largely with the current state of production. Filming for this season of the crime drama began back after Thanksgiving, which is a good four months later than the typical production window. The reason for this is due to the industry strikes — or rather, the AMPTP not giving anyone a fair deal in a reasonable amount of time.

Because of the delays, the cast and crew do need more time to shoot some of the upcoming episodes. Beyond just that, NBC wants to space out many of their upcoming episodes to the best of their ability. That helps to ensure that a show like Chicago Med does manage to stick around on the air until we get around to May sweeps. That helps them from both a ratings and profits point of view, which should help to explain why they are so eager to do it.

Unfortunately, there is not too much in the way of info we can share on Chicago PD season 11 episode 6 — the earliest possible return date appears to be March 20, and we tend to think that the story is going to mirror in some ways a lot of what we’ve seen so far. By that, we tend to think that there’s going to be some sort of epic personal story for a major character as they continue to do their job under some particularly tough circumstances.

