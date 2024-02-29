Why did Kara Killmer leave Chicago Fire, Sylvie Brett via wedding?

Why did Kara Killmer leave Chicago Fire following tonight’s new episode? We totally understand if you do have that question.

Ultimately, the simplest answer that we can give here is that it was time. This was the natural end of Sylvie Brett’s story given that she and Matt Casey, if they were meant to be together, would not be able to make things work long-distance forever. There had to be a change and with that, here we are. The big wedding was the perfect send-off for her, and she can now be a part of Casey’s family full-time in Oregon.

As happy as the ending was, Killmer notes to The Hollywood Reporter that she didn’t have a lot of say in how the story ended:

I didn’t actually [have much of a say]. I think the writers, you know, she goes through the peril of trying to make long distance work with Casey. And everyone who’s ever been in a long distance relationship was like, “Yeah, it’s very hard!” And she tries to move on. When things with Dylan (Christopher Allen) were obviously turning into a nonstarter, I think the writers and the audience were all like: This is not it for her. And this was really just the inevitable outcome for where she was going to end up. So, I didn’t have any input but I’m certainly happy with what they did with it.

We know that the door is left open now for Kara to return, but we do not think that there is a lot of pressure here in order to have her back around soon. After all, just remember that this was as happy an ending as this show could ever get for one individual character. It is hard to imagine that there was a better way, when the dust settled, that the powers-that-be could have actually done this.

