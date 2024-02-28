Chicago Fire season 12 episode 6 return date over at NBC

After what you see tonight on NBC, it makes perfect sense to want a Chicago Fire season 12 episode 6 return date. Why wouldn’t you?

Well, the first thing that we should really note here is a bit of bad news — after all, after Brett and Casey’s wedding tonight the firefighter drama will be on a bit of a break. There is no new episode tonight and beyond just that, there is also no new episode on March 13. The plan for now is to bring the show back on Wednesday, March 20 — or at least so it seems.

Why the long break? We understand if there are some people out there upset, especially when you consider the fact that the series took so long to get on the air in the first place. However, there are two primary factors at play here.

1. Production – Because of the industry strikes of last year, filming on Chicago Fire season 12 did not start until we got to the other side of the Thanksgiving holiday — more than four months after it usually kicks off. The cast and crew need this extra time to get more episodes in the bank.

2. Scheduling – NBC, meanwhile, wants to have at least some episodes saved until we get around to the May sweeps, and this is precisely what we are going to be seeing here. There are only thirteen episodes this season and by virtue of that, this is probably not the only break that you are going to be seeing in the action this season.

No matter when the show returns…

One of the big stories to us is simply going to be how Firehouse 51 manages to move forward following the absence of Brett and beyond just that, if Violent will be able to handle having a new partner out in the field. Sure, this is a world that is used to a certain element of change, but it would be silly to sit here and say that this sort of thing is easy. It never is.

