Survivor 46 episode 2 preview: Can Yanu actually survive?

As you prepare to see Survivor 46 episode 2 on CBS next week, what are we going to see? Can the Yanu tribe recover from what they did?

We would say that based on what we saw tonight, it would be easy to call this group a disaster. Yet, we’re not sure that this is fully the case here. With Jelinsky out of the game, there is a chance for everyone else to find a way to build some deeper bonds. Jenn just has to open up a little bit, but we tend to think that she’s going to be able to figure that out.

Unfortunately, the preview for what lies ahead here does seemingly indicate that there are more struggles ahead for her at the next challenge and in general, there is going to be a ton of conflict with all the tribes as they have to work together. Meanwhile, at camp the game continues to take its toll on players. Are we going to have a repeat of last season where there were multiple quitters? We sure hope not, but this game is hard! We’d rather see people grow as they are challenged with the elements and the gameplay more so than anything else.

The best thing we can say about where we are now is quite simple: There are a lot of players who seem eager to be there and ready to have fun with the game. It’s really hard in a lot of ways to ask for something more after one episode; we’ve seen enough of this show over the years to know that a single installment does not define a season, and nor will that ever be the case.

