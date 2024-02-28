Saturday Night Live: See Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney in promo

This weekend, Saturday Night Live is ironically going to have the second star of Euphoria to host this calendar year. Previously, it was Jacob Elordi who walked through the halls of Studio 8H. Now, we are talking more about Sydney Sweeney!

If you head over to the link here, you can see a first-look promo at the actress, whose recent credits also include Anyone But You and Madame Web, alongside cast member Michael Longfellow. The basic premise of this is simple: Sweeney and cast member Michael Longfellow run into each other on the stage, and as a result of that, she drops her book. He tries to say something interesting and create a meet-cute moment as a result. Unfortunately for him, she’s already walking off-stage by the time he looks up.

We tend to think that most SNL promos are cheesy and by virtue of that, this one is better than most.

As for how exactly Sydney is going to fare on this weekend’s new episode, that does remain to be seen. She has come across as fairly candid and funny in several interviews the past few months, and we do think that bodes well for her here. Also, there’s no denying that she is one of the most popular actresses out there today — this is a good ratings decision by NBC as much as anything else.

Now, if only this appearance would inspire HBO to say something more about Euphoria season 3 — for the time being, they have been pretty hush-hush on that. Our hope is that it does come back on the air next year, but we recognize fully that the schedules of Sydney, Zendaya, and a number of other cast members can make filming tricky.

