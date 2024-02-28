The Handmaid’s Tale season 6: Yvonne Strahovski’s next gig

We know that The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 is going to start up later this year but as it turns out, this isn’t the only project ahead for Yvonne Strahovski.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actress (who also is known for Chuck, Dexter, and 24: Live Another Day) is going to star in and produce a Peacock project in Teacup, a show that is coming from executive producer James Wan. It is described as a horror thriller, which really makes us hope that this is similar to FROM on MGM+, one of our favorite shows that is out there now.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for new videos on THE HANDMAID’S TALE!

So what more can we say about the story? The show is inspired by Robert McCammon’s 1988 novel Stinger, and it will revolve around a number of people who live in rural Georgia who come together to take on some sort of mysterious threat. Strahovski’s character is named Maggie Chenoweth, and that is all that can be said for certain at present.

Based at least on some of the details we have here, it feels like this show will certainly be different from Serena Joy, the often-villainous character we have seen the actress play on the Hulu drama for so many years. The final season of The Handmaid’s Tale should arrive at some point in 2025 — it will be presumably followed by another series in The Testaments, which is also based on the work of one Margaret Atwood.

For now, we tend to just think it’s exciting to look towards the future of many cast members on this show. We know that for Elisabeth Moss in particular, the future is almost more of the present, as she has a new series titled The Veil coming to Hulu at some point this spring.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Handmaid’s Tale, including Elisabeth Moss discussing filming for season 6

Are you glad that Yvonne has another project lined up beyond The Handmaid’s Tale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







