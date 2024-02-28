The Good Doctor season 7 episode 3: Will Shaun help Charlie?

As we get prepared to see The Good Doctor season 7 episode 3 on ABC next week, can we hope for something different for Shaun and Charlie?

The first thing that we honestly should say right now is quite simple: We hope that there’s a way to see Shaun come around and help Charlie. It’s ironic that a past tagline for this show is “everyone operates differently” and yet, that is not something he is willing to see right now. No matter the reason for it, Freddie Highmore’s character has repeatedly tried her poorly, and it hurt even more given that she idolizes him. This is a hard struggle for her to realize that the person she looked up to so much is actually someone who isn’t seeing her the way she wants to be seen.

In Shaun’s mind, he may believe that he is trying to help her, and that is something that the preview for what’s next is trying to indicate. Learning how to be a good mentor is, in some ways, one of the final stages of his evolution to actually being a good doctor. There are so many elements that go into it and these are things that it is clearly taking a little while for him to realize. This is not just about being able to treat patients, or about showing kindness to them at the right moment. It is also about training the next generation to follow your lead. They will make mistakes and while these cannot be accepted long-term, there are better ways to recover from them.

We aren’t quite sure that this Charlie story is going to last the entirety of this season, but make no mistake — we are almost certainly getting a lot of it right now for a reason.

