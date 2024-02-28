The Good Doctor season 7 episode 3 spoilers: ‘Critical Support’

As we prepare to see The Good Doctor season 7 episode 3 on ABC next week, there is a ton to be prepared for across the board. After all, Shaun Murphy is going to continue a transition period that comes from having a new medical student around in Charlie, someone who clearly looks up to him and yet, still has a little bit to learn when it comes to medicine.

What we could be seeing at least through the first few episodes this season is Freddie Highmore’s character trying to balance out quite a few different things. For starters, there is everything with Charlie at the job, but then you also have Shaun and Lea continuing to work to become the best parents possible. There are absolutely some highs and lows that will continue to come as a result of that.

For a few more details about The Good Doctor season 7 episode 3, be sure to check out the synopsis below:

Shaun continues to be tested by Charlie when their newest case prompts her incessant stream of questions – all in pursuit of an answer. Meanwhile, Morgan struggles on who to name as guardian for Baby Eden should anything happen to her.

If we are to speak here in general terms, our hope moving forward is simply that we’re going to have a chance to see a lot of emotional moments, but also a real process leading up to some happy moments and satisfying conclusions. We don’t anticipate that The Good Doctor is going to make any huge swings outside of what we’ve come to know over the years — this is absolutely a show that knows a lot about what it is trying to bring to the table at this point. We think that the ideal finale here is going to be one that echoes quite brilliantly a lot of what we have seen over the years.

