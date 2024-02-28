Will Trent season 2: Who is Antonio Miranda? A new mystery

At the conclusion of tonight’s Will Trent season 2 episode, it makes sense to be wondering many things — including about Antonio Miranda. Who is this? Well, they are someone very-much important to the future of the show — and also someone with important ties to the title character.

After all, based on the conversation between Will and James Ulster, it appears as though Miranda is actually Lucy Morales’ brother and with that, his uncle. Why a different surname? Consider that one question that needs to be figured out in here in due time.

Now, in general we do tend to think that the show will not waste too much time building towards answers, especially since it is clear from the conclusion of the story that Will is already on the hunt for this man — but who said that finding him was going to be easy? We tend to imagine that it could take some time and along the way, there are going to be more cases and struggles ahead. Maybe you can argue that in some ways, this is a part of the fun with a show like this! You can really balance out the present-day story and something that is going to be a part of the show for a while.

Also, it is important to remember that there are few things that Will Trent enjoys quite as much as being able to dive more into the title character’s origin story. There are reasons why he has ended up the way that he has, and getting little morsels of that remains exciting.

As for Ulster … we tend to think a lot of opinions out there on the man are pretty darn clear. Greg Germann is a fantastic actor, but that does not make this character all that easy to watch.

