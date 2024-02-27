Will Trent season 2 episode 3 spoilers: A sauna murder!

Want to get a better sense of what’s next on Will Trent season 2 episode 3? Well, things could continue to be crazy … albeit in unexpected ways.

For starters, it does at least seem like we’re going to be going down a different road for the title character, and maybe not one that is anywhere near as personal. “You Don’t Have to Stand” will feature a lot of major surprises, whether it be some local politics or one of the stranger murders we’ve seen as of yet.

Want to learn a little bit more? Then go ahead and check out the full Will Trent season 2 episode 3 synopsis below:

With several civilians dead and one woman missing, Will and Faith question a suspicious pastor ahead of the councilman’s ribbon-cutting ceremony. Meanwhile, Angie joins Ormewood back in the field to investigate a sauna murder. (TV-14) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Of course, it is our hope that this show is going to continue to mix in personal elements for all of the characters with big mysteries, and we tend to think that this is around when it will start to find more of a natural rhythm. Because it didn’t have a super-long season last year, it actually may be better equipped to hand this strike-shortened season than some others that are out there. We really hope that there are a continuous number of twists here and, who knows? There could be something that is set up for further down the road.

Even though this show is of course based on the book series, we tend to think that we’ve seen enough evidence to know that there is flexibility to shake things up here and there. We’d expect more of that.

