Upload season 4: Where is the renewal news?

As we get close to the end of February 2024, it feels like the perfect time to ask: What is going on with Upload season 4 at Prime Video? Why have we not heard anything about the show coming back as of yet?

Well, we should really just start things off here by noting that at the time the third season concluded last fall, it felt like a renewal was a sure thing. In some ways, it still does — the cliffhanger regarding the multiple Nathan Browns does set the stage for a new chapter that could be stuffed full of some interesting twists.

So what is the streaming service waiting for? If there is some sort of theory that we have on all of this right now, it is simply this: The powers-that-be at Amazon may be working in order to better finalize the future here, which is not otherwise clear. Is season 4 going to be the final one? It feels like this is at least one question that they could be asking at the moment. We don’t necessarily think that this is one of those shows that is destined to go on for an additional five or six seasons, and the folks behind the scenes are probably aware of this at the same time. Because of this, they may need to forge more of a long-term plan here.

Obviously, it doesn’t benefit anyone for this show to be off the air for a long time, especially when the seasons are so short. Because of that, the best thing that we can hope for is that we get some larger news about the future and beyond this, that we get it pretty soon.

