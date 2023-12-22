Upload season 4 renewal: News coming this winter?

Is there a chance that we’re going to get some news on an Upload season 4 renewal at Prime Video before the winter is done?

For the time being, we suppose that we can start off here by stating the following: There is definitely a case to be made for it! After all, the comedy has already been off the air for several weeks, and all indications seem to suggest that it is still an enormous success. It’s one of the stronger comedies that the Amazon-owned streaming service has, and we tend to think there’s little reason why it cannot continue to generate big numbers and shine as we move forward.

At this point, we tend to think that a season 4 renewal is pretty much about timing. We tend to think personally that it’s almost inevitable it will be coming back for more, and it is just a matter of when they choose to announce it.

Our feeling is pretty clear: By the end of the winter, we are going to learn a little bit more news, whether it be an official renewal or, at the very least, evidence one is coming. We do think it makes the most sense to give Greg Daniels and the creative team notice as soon as possible; after all, that is the best way to ensure that the creative ball gets rolling fast on the next batch of episodes. Moving forward, there are still a lot of questions to ponder — especially when it comes to the big Nathan cliffhanger at the end of season 3.

If we are only going to have one Nathan moving forward, which one is it going to be? For now, consider us curious.

