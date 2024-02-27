Death and Other Details season 1 episode 10: Cliffhanger ahead?

As many of you are more than likely aware at this point, Death and Other Details season 1 episode 10 is set to be the pivotal finale. With that, isn’t there a chance for closure … but then also some sort of cliffhanger?

Well, if there is one thing that we really should say first and foremost here, it is rather simple: At no point was this promoted as a limited series. It’s felt for a while that this could be the sort of show that lasts for multiple years, provided of course that the viewership is there. This is the problem — not knowing if that viewership is there! Hulu, like many other streaming services out there, does not publicly disclose such information. In the end, they don’t really need to!

So when it comes to a cliffhanger, all we can do is make a prediction: There will likely be something. Is it possible that it is tied to Viktor Sams? Sure, but our feeling instead is that this show will likely do something similar to another Hulu series in Only Murders in the Building. Every season of that show has ended with information about who is responsible for some of the murders; however, you also get the setup for the next case. Don’t be shocked if you get closure on Sams and the start of something else. This would be a great way to convince people to keep watching!

Now, if you do any another season of the show, the best thing that you can do is quite simple: Recommend it to your friends! The more people who are aware here of the series, the better off things will be.

