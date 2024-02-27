Death and Other Details season 1 episode 9, 10 (finale): Surprises!

In just one week’s time on Hulu, you are going to have a chance to see Death and Other Details season 1 episode 9 alongside episode 10. This is a two-episode finale event! There are so many big events we are prepared to see, including the true identity of one Viktor Sams.

Have we learned a lot over the past couple of episodes? Absolutely, with the biggest one being what seemed to happen when it comes to Imogene Scott’s mother Kira. Yet, there are still loose ends elsewhere, and there’s a lot that the show has to tie up. That is before we get to the idea of a possible cliffhanger before season 2.

We should say that Hulu is keeping a lot of the finer details at bay entering these remaining episodes. While there are some synopses that have been released, we aren’t going to pretend that they are stuffed full of some jaw-dropping information.

Season 1 episode 9, “Impossible” – “Viktor Sams takes control of the Varuna and forces the guests to bid against each other to survive. Will Imogene and her friends unmask him before time runs out?”

Season 1 episode 10, “Chilling” – “Reeling from the truth, Imogene has a choice to make. Rufus writes a second memoir.”

Will more characters die?

Given what we’ve honestly seen already at this point, we are prepared for that to be the case. Save for taking out either Imogene or Rufus, though, we aren’t sure that anything is going to top what we saw in episode 8 with Katherine. This may very well prove to be the most stunning reveal that we’ve had across the entirety of this show, mostly because we spent a good percentage of the season convinced that the character was Viktor Sams.

