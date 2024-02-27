Only Murders in the Building season 4: Is Tobert return in question?

The moment it was first reported that Only Murders in the Building season 4 would be heading to Los Angeles, it was easy to make assumptions. One of the biggest ones was obviously tied to Tobert.

After all, consider this: Isn’t it easy to just assume that Jesse Williams would be back in that role? We tend to think so, given that his character headed off to the West Coast at the end of this past season and it was easy to imagine that Mabel, at least, would pay him a visit.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Only Murders in the Building discussion!

However, let’s just say that there are more questions about this now. According to a report from Deadline, Williams is currently working on an English-language, Italian television series that carries with it the title of Costiera. The Grey’s Anatomy alum is playing Daniel De Luca, a man described as follows:

“[Daniel is] a half-Italian former U.S. marine who returns to Italy, the land of his childhood, as a fixer in one of the world’s most luxurious hotels on the spectacular Positano coastline … Shortly after Daniel — or DD, as everybody knows him — starts working at the hotel, one of the owner’s daughters disappears. He must do whatever it takes to find her and bring her home while still solving the ever-changing problems of the exclusive hotel guests.”

Does this mean that a Tobert return is unlikely? Well, we tend to think that it’s possible Jesse could still show up … but it probably would not be a whole lot more than just a cameo. That is, of course, based on if the production timelines for both shows intersect. We’re sure that he would love to play Tobert again, but when you are starring in another show, things can prove challenging.

Related – Get more news now regarding Only Murders in the Building season 4, including other premiere date hopes

Are you still hoping to see Jesse Williams on Only Murders in the Building season 4 in some capacity?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







