Is Quantum Leap new tonight on NBC, Tuesday, February 27?

Is Quantum Leap new tonight on NBC? We absolutely want nothing more than to dive into the time-travel drama once more, especially on the heels of what we saw at the end of the two episodes last week.

Unfortunately, there is also a reason why those two episodes in particular were especially crazy — after all, they marked the end of the season! We ended off with an enormous cliffhanger where, after such a long period of time in which he was off leaping on his own, Ben Song now has a companion in the form of Addison! It wasn’t the intention for them both to be back in time together, but we do like to think of this as a fun little wrinkle.

With those episodes tying up season 2, there is no episode tonight and we are now in a spot where we have to sit back and wait and see just what the future holds. If you want to see the show renewed for more, the only advice we can offer is quite simple: Tell your friends to stream the first two seasons! The more people do, the higher the odds automatically become that we get to see more of it down the road. Every viewer does matter, especially in a world where networks think in terms of business more than anything else.

For now, we consider Quantum Leap very much on the bubble and NBC will not, most likely, make a decision on the future until we get around to May. Doesn’t that leave some wiggle room in regards to viewers being able to catch up? For the most part, we tend to think so. This show means a lot to so many people, and we’d like to be able to see Ben and Addison make history better for quite some time coming up.

