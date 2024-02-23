Quantum Leap season 3 spoilers: Is there a butterfly effect?

As we continue to cross our fingers for a potential Quantum Leap season 3 at NBC, why not have a chat about butterfly effects? After all, there is a reason to think that we could be see plenty of them! Remember here that Ben Song was able to turn around Hannah’s son Jeffrey, making sure that he did not become the evil present-day Gideon that we saw out to change and/or ruin history. Because of this, you could argue that there are a lot of substantial ripple effects … right?

Well, if there are, it does not seem like exploring all of them is going to be a big priority for the story. Instead, it is more about sticking to the show’s primary formula of traveling through time — the only thing that is really different is getting a chance to see Addison and Ben working together in the past now after that cliffhanger.

For more on all of this, take a look at what executive producer Dean Geogaris had to say per TV Insider:

“I don’t think that we are going to explore [a lot of ripple effects] because I think exploring the ripples of the butterfly effect almost demands a whole other show with a whole ‘nother group of characters … [Instead,] I think it’s really going to be about what can you do with two leapers instead of one. Season 3 is going to be mostly about that. What makes it more effective? What makes it more difficult? What impact does it have on the leapers and on our characters?”

We get the idea here, mostly because we understand the fear that would come from radically transforming Quantum Leap into a totally different show. There is, after all, a lot of drama that could come from just seeing how Ben and Addison evolve their relationship now that they are leaping together. Also, are some other villains going to surface? There is at least a chance of that…

