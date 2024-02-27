NCIS season 21 spoilers: A comedic Parker story ahead?

You more than likely knew that at some point moving into NCIS season 21, we would get an Alden Parker spotlight. He has, after all, taken over the spot of team leader in so many ways! The writers did a smart thing in not having him be a carbon copy of Gibbs — he’s quirky! He doesn’t operate with rigid sets of rules, but he is still someone who brings out the best in other people.

Given that this show can be lighthearted here and there, we aren’t too shocked that there will be an opportunity to lean into that with this character moving forward.

Speaking per TVLine while at the franchise’s big 1,000th episode part, here is some of what executive producer Steven D. Binder had to say on the subject:

“Gary Cole is an incredibly funny actor, and he hasn’t had a lot of opportunities to expose his comedic chops [on NCIS], so were hoping to do that.”

Meanwhile, fellow EP David J. North noted that at some point this season, Parker may have to perform a “surgery” … seriously? Well, if the idea is to throw these team members into new situations, this does that and then some. We do think that there is a great deal of comedic potential here

The most important thing through this abbreviated season is largely that every single character does get their time in the sun, and we do tend to believe that first and foremost, the writers are going to lean into that. Of course, that is alongside whatever sort of creative cases that the team gets, which is probably a fun creative challenge in its own right.

