The Good Doctor season 7 spoilers: Will anyone return?

We know that The Good Doctor season 7 is the final season and by virtue of that, there are going to be emotional moments. Does that mean returning cast members? Let’s just say this: We have a hard time thinking that this should be ruled out.

Now, of course comes the bad news: If you were hoping that the producers were going to share some advance news about this, you are probably going to be disappointed.

Speaking to TVLine, executive producer Liz Friedman had a pretty clear statement when asked about familiar faces coming back: “You’re going to have to watch and see.” Yep, that’s it. Fellow executive producer David Shore did not share anything more.

Personally, our philosophy entering the rest of the season is quite simple: Unless a character has been killed off, there is probably a chance they could return. The only exception may be Dr. Andrews, and that is because Hill Harper is actively running for Senate. We tend to think that Antonia Thomas’ Claire has to be the most in-demand cast member to come back, largely because 1) she has done it before and 2) Claire was such an integral part of Shaun’s life and career in the early seasons.

No matter what happens from here on out, we at least tend to think that it’s going to be emotional. Everything that we have seen on The Good Doctor so far makes us more than confident about that. This may be a shortened season of just ten episodes, but we feel reasonably confident when we say that there is going to be a lot packed into a pretty small window of space here.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Good Doctor now, including what else is coming up in episode 2

What do you most want to see in terms of returning cast members on The Good Doctor season 7?

Do you agree with us that Claire is the most likely person to return? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







