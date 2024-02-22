The Good Doctor season 7 episode 2 promo: Any apologies?

Following the premiere earlier this week, it makes sense to want The Good Doctor season 7 episode 2 as soon as possible. Of course, at the center of this one there are a couple of interesting things well worth thinking about.

Where do we start? That’s both rather simple and yet complicated at the same time: The situation that is currently transpiring with Dr. Glassman and Shaun. They are both incredibly important to each other and yet, neither one of them can get past what has happened. Glassman still blames him for not being able to be a surgeon anymore. Meanwhile, Shaun hates that Glassman (who he views to be a father figure) was not there the day of his son’s birth.

In the promo for what lies ahead, you see both of these characters continuing to struggle with the state of their relationship, and we’re not sure what it is going to take for them to get through this. Some of it could just be Shaun realizing further just how much of Glassman’s identity was attached to his ability to operate — and also, how he struggles without it. Meanwhile, Glassman may also have to realize further that it was important to Shaun that he was there for his son’s birth, no matter what.

While all of this is going on, this promo does also serve as yet another reminder that there are still patients to be cared for, and Shaun is going to struggle with a new doctor on his staff. While he should be able to relate to her struggles on some level, he still finds it difficult. Being a good leader is one of the challenges that Freddie Highmore’s character is going to be going through over the final season, in addition to being a good father.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Good Doctor now, including what else is coming

What are you most interested in seeing moving into The Good Doctor season 7 episode 2?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







