The Good Doctor season 7 episode 2: Shaun, Charlie team up?

After what you see in the premiere tonight, are you excited to dive more into The Good Doctor season 7 episode 2 next week?

Well, the first thing that we can really say here is that the story is going to remain emotional — not that this should be some sort of huge surprise here. This is a story that has had a lot of painful moments over the years, but also inspirational ones. We do tend to think that at the end of the day, the writers are going to look more at making you smile in due time. This is the final season, after all, and we do tend to think that we are going to be building towards a finale that ties up a lot of loose ends.

Want to get a few more details on “Skin in the Game” next week? Below, you can see the full The Good Doctor season 7 episode 2 synopsis now:

Shaun struggles to accommodate the newest member of his surgical team, Charlie, who interferes in a patient’s relationship with his daughter. Elsewhere, Park tackles a tricky brain tumor, and Lea and Morgan adjust to motherhood.

In a way, you could say that Shaun would be able to relate to and understand Charlie’s struggle a little bit more than others. We do think that this may be the case and yet, there are also still some struggles. We do think these two may have to find a way to meet in the middle.

As for Lea and Morgan’s story, we actually like that both of them are becoming parents at around the same time! That does give each one of them someone else to relate to, and then of course you also have Park and Shaun in the mix, as well.

What do you most want to see moving into The Good Doctor season 7 episode 2?

