Deal or No Deal Island finale spoilers: The final face-off

As you prepare yourselves for the Deal or No Deal Island finale on NBC next week, could we be seeing something epic? Well, maybe insofar as game shows go. This is a show that has tested its contestants week in and week out and yet, the most important one is still ahead. The banker is in one corner, and the final contestant will be in the other. Who will remain victorious?

Honestly, we’ve been excited forever to see how the final showdown of the season is going to go, and how much it will adhere to the classic game. Is there a chance that the winner walks away with pennies after all they’ve gone through?

Of course, the official Deal or No Deal Island finale synopsis does not give much away, but it sets the stage:

05/13/2024 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Monday) : In the season finale, the banker is revealed as one last contestant vies for the biggest prize in “Deal or No Deal” history. Joe Manganiello hosts. TV-PG

If we had to make a prediction entering the episode, it’s that Rob doesn’t make it back in time and is eliminated in fourth place — and this explains why the show edited tonight the way that they did. After all, they wanted to make sure their most popular contestants was still in the running in some form!

Will there be a season 2?

That still remains to be seen, but you have probably seen the casting notices here and there during some of the episodes. Clearly, the producers are working to prepare themselves in the event an opportunity comes along. We’ll just have to wait and see what NBC decides, but it does feel like there is a lot of potential with this format. It’s fun! Sure, at times it doesn’t make a lot of sense, but you can also say that about a TON of shows these days.

