The Good Doctor season 7: Daniel Dae Kim reflects on success

As we brace ourselves for the premiere of The Good Doctor season 7 on ABC in a handful of days, we know there are reasons to be emotional. This is the final season of the show — while we wish it was going on longer, it is also hard to be upset or disappointed about this run. How can you be?

After all, think of like this: How many series have an opportunity to go for this long? Seven seasons is an incredibly long time in this current climate. While there were some changes and obstacles along the way, Freddie Highmore and much of the rest of the cast made it here.

Now, there are so many people to credit for the success of this show long-term, but we certainly cannot overlook the contributions of one Daniel Dae Kim. Without him, there’s a good chance the original Korean format never would have made it to the United States! Speaking (per Deadline) while at the premiere recently of Avatar: The Last Airbender, the executive producer made it clear just how grateful he is for the show’s long run:

“Seven years nowadays is actually saying a lot … I know that’s rare and I appreciate that for what it is.”

As for whether there is any chance that he could come back in his previous recurring role of Dr. Jackson Han in the final season, Daniel noted that he would “love” to; however, all of his other commitments at the moment could make that difficult. In a way, we’re just grateful that the show had him at all, and we do also appreciate the willingness that he had to come on the show in a part that was challenging and in opposition to Shaun Murphy at times.

Odds are, the end of the series will be emotional — but we also tend to think there will be hope here, as well! That has been a part of the basic The Good Doctor DNA from the beginning.

