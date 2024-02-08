The Good Doctor season 7 premiere spoilers: Shaun’s adjustment

If you did not know yet, The Good Doctor season 7 premiere is coming a week from Tuesday. It’s going to be here before you know it! This is a new timeslot for what is going to be the final season of the show, and we are gearing up for some big reveals aplenty.

At the forefront of everything in the first episode (titled “Baby, Baby, Baby”) is going to be Shaun Murphy’s new status as a father. He and Lea are now raising Steve, and we know that there are a myriad of challenges that come along with that. However, there are also so many wonderful things that come with being a father, and we are thrilled to see much of that explored further.

Want to learn a little bit more in terms of what lies ahead in this episode? Then take a look at the synopsis below:

Shaun and Lea adjust to parenthood as they debate the importance of schedule and routine for Steve. Meanwhile, Shaun takes on his first case back at the hospital with two baby patients in need of the same heart.

We don’t think the big challenge for Shaun here is all that difficult to figure out — is his status as a new parent going to make it hard for him to focus on the case objectively? We know that he will try to take all personal emotion out of it, but such things are hard. They almost always are when you are dealing with a case involving infants.

With this being the last season, our sentiment is that we’re going to be seeing things move rather quickly — and in the end, they have to! There is a lot of ground that needs to be covered here.

What are you the most excited to see moving into The Good Doctor season 7 premiere on ABC?

