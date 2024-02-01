The Good Doctor season 7 trailer: Can Shaun save Eden?

As we prepare to see The Good Doctor season 7 over on ABC next month, a brand-new trailer has officially surfaced. Is there a lot to be excited about already?

Well, based on the newly-released footage, we at least thing that the Freddie Highmore drama is going to deliver once more on its near-constant promise to be emotional. There is a lot of big stuff that is set to transpire and beyond just that, Shaun’s latest case will prove personal.

If you head over here, you can get a better sense of what we’re talking about as Eden, who was adopted by Morgan at the end of last season, needs an emergency surgery and Shaun will be taking on the case. However, he is also a new father himself and with that comes a big question: Is he really in the right headspace to take something like this on? That remains to be seen. What we can say in general is that Dr. Lim and others may be on watch in case something goes awry and, unfortunately, it seems like it will based on the trailer.

One other important subject that has been brought up here is one we all saw coming: Whether or not we’re going to be able to see Shaun fix things with Dr. Glassman. The two have had a fractured relationship ever since Shaun made it clear that his father-figure and mentor should not be operating anymore. This estrangement is painful and we want to hope that there can be closure here. If it happens, it needs to happen fast! Just remember that season 7 is the final one, and it is also going to be shorter due to the industry strikes of this past year. Let’s just hope that we see some positive steps in the right direction and beyond just that, they happen sooner rather than later.

