The Good Doctor season 7 spoilers: Who is Charlie and Dom?

There are a few things worth noting first and foremost about The Good Doctor season 7. For starters, it is airing on February 20. Also, this is going to be the last chapter for the Freddie Highmore series. It is a hard thing still to accept, but this is precisely where things stand.

Even with us getting closer to a series finale, though, it does not mean that the producers are done casting new characters! Today, thanks to Deadline, we have a pair of new characters worth talking about, ones who could heavily influence the future for both Shaun Murphy and many other characters.

Below, you can see the names, descriptions, and also the actors behind the roles.

Kayla Cromer – She is going to recur as Charlene ‘Charlie’ Lukaitis, described as “a third-year medical student who’s excited both for this rotation and the chance to work with her hero, Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore). Like Shaun, she has Autism Spectrum Disorder, and she has idolized him since she first saw the viral video of him saving a boy’s life at the San Jose airport. Empowered and energetic, her passion for surgery may only be matched by her love for Taylor Swift.

Wavvy Jones – Meanwhile, you are going to see the actor take on Dominick ‘Dom’ Hubank, “another third-year med student who is hoping this surgical rotation is just a box to check on his way to become the family doctor in his underserved community. But this former football player learns he isn’t as tough as he appears when he faints at the sight of blood. Too big to fail, Dom must overcome his newly discovered hemophobia, and will need his peer and friend Charlie to do so.”

We do think that there is something fun to be said about watching these two characters forge a bond — after all, friendships are a key part of this series! We have had a great chance to check that out here and there from the beginning.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Good Doctor now, including why the show is over

