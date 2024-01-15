The Good Doctor season 7: Why is it ending? More info

As many of you may know at this point, The Good Doctor season 7 is going to be the final one over at ABC. That’s still a hard thing to absorb, largely because we enjoyed the show so much and would have loved to see it continue.

So why isn’t that happening? Well, let’s just say that it is both somehow quite complicated and simple at the same exact time, at least per a new report from Deadline.

According to the publication’s sources, the show is ending largely due to ABC trying to balance out their own costs long-term. Scripted fare becomes increasingly expensive over time, and they are trying to formulate a schedule that has a balance between these shows and then also unscripted content and sports programming. The Good Doctor has been a solid player on the schedule for years and while it isn’t their top show in the ratings, it still fared reasonably well for its timeslot.

One thing we should note here is that the series is not ending due to Freddie Highmore wanting it to, as the site notes that there was some interest from him in coming back for a season 8. Meanwhile, studio Sony TV had also been looking for some ways to make another season work, but it never got around to the point where there were a lot of discussions between them, the cast, or ABC. The network made their decision based mostly on their own internal metrics and desires as a network.

The hardest thing about The Good Doctor ending to us is simply that there isn’t a lot of time left, as we are getting a shorter season due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Still, getting more of the show is better than a straight-up cancellation.

