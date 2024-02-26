SWAT season 7 spoilers: Another two-part story coming!

Even though we just got out of a two-part story on SWAT season 7 this past week, another big event is coming up soon!

So, what can we say about this one now? Well, it is going to kick off starting on Friday, March 8 with a story titled “Spare Parts,” and it is one that could have a lot of personal stuff for a lot of main characters. Also, is there a chance that Hicks could leave? That is something that we have to consider based on what is within the synopsis for this story below:

“Spare Parts” – SWAT hunts down a Chilean arms dealer after he kidnaps a woman and her daughter from a party in L.A. with unexpected intentions. Crossing paths with his brother, Tan is forced to come clean to his family about his divorce from Bonnie, while Hondo discovers that Hicks has received a job offer that could lure him away from SWAT, in part one of a two-part episode of S.W.A.T., Friday, March 8 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Do we really think that Hicks could be going? Not necessarily. After all, just go ahead and consider the fact that this could be the final season and with that, everyone is going to be building towards some sort of endgame. This is probably one of the reasons why the show is delivering these multi-part stories this time around, as it does enable the writers more time in order to give everyone some individual moments to shine. Isn’t that harder to do when storylines are wrapped up after every episode?

