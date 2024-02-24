SWAT season 7: Where is Jim Street, Alex Russell?

Where is Jim Street on SWAT season 7? Through the first couple of episodes this season, you may have wondered this and understandably so. Alex Russell has been MIA as Hondo, Hicks, and Powell take on their story in Mexico City, and that’s without even noting what is happening over in Los Angeles.

As it turns out, though, there is a clear reason why a lot of this is going on — if you missed it, the news was recently announced that both Alex Russell and Kenny Johnson will not be series regulars for what could end up being the final season. What’s the reason for that? Nothing has been said publicly, but our sentiment is that it could very well be a move to reduce costs. Remember that the show was initially canceled by CBS last spring, and there may have been some moves made behind the scenes to ensure that it was affordable enough to come back.

What we can at least promise is you is that Russell will be back, and the same goes for Johnson. Here is some of what Alex recently wrote on the subject on Instagram:

As many of you will now be aware, I will not be returning as a series regular in season 7.

I’m so very thankful for having had the opportunity to bring Jim Street to life and for having shared this incredible experience with my SWAT family – it’s been a blast.

All of us at SWAT are forever grateful to each and every fan for making our amazing job possible.

I know in this final season, we’ll give you the grand finish you deserve and don’t worry, you haven’t seen the last of Jim Street yet!

Our hope is that close to the end of the season, we’re going to have a lot of chances to see all of these familiar faces back around each other! Maybe in a perfect world we’d also get more of Lina Esco as Chris, but nothing has been reported about a return as of yet.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

