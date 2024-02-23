SWAT season 7 episode 3 spoilers: Whose job is in danger?

As we get a chance to see SWAT season 7 episode 3 over on CBS, whose story is going to be center stage? Well, we know there’s a shift in setting. After the big adventure in Mexico City we do think the cast and crew are going to be centered more around Los Angeles again, and that makes sense. There is plenty of danger around every corner!

So, how crazy are things going to get? Well, let’s just say this: We are talking here about the Yakuza. How can you not have an action-packed episode when the Yakuza is involved?

Below, you can check out the full SWAT season 7 episode 3 synopsis for some additional updates all about what the future holds:

“Good for Nothing” – 20-Squad must leap into action when Yakuza assassins descend on L.A., targeting a number of mysterious Japanese ex-pats. Meanwhile, Nichelle finds her job on the line at the inspector general’s office when a colleague accuses her of taking bribes, on S.W.A.T., Friday, March 1 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Will Nichelle keep her job?

Well, we’re pretty confident things are going to work out, but we’re excited that there’s going to be a nice spotlight for her at the same exact time. We know that in due time, there are going to be some opportunities to see more of the buildup to the wedding. Isn’t this the thing that so many of us want to see at the end of the day? We tend to think so and the producers seem to have every intention to deliver on that and then some.

What do you most want to see moving into SWAT season 7 episode 3?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are some more updates ahead in due time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

