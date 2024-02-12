SWAT season 7 spoilers: Show EP on ‘final’ season talk

As we prepare for the SWAT season 7 premiere later this week, should we brace for the end of the road? Based on a lot of early discussions that were out there, it did certainly feel like this could be the final send-off.

For the time being, we would say that it is wise to still assume this is so. However, it is interesting that in the key art above, nothing is present to indicate this very thing. Meanwhile, the same goes for some promos that are out there. According to TVLine there are going to be thirteen episodes ahead, and that does mean there is enough time to tie together loose ends. Here is some more of what executive producer Andrew Dettmann had to say on the subject:

Look, it was presented to us as definitively final. But I’ve always said, as I talk to the actors and the other writers here, everybody holds out hope. Your show’s not gone till your show’s gone, right? So, we’re approaching it to make it a wonderful farewell if that turns out to be what it is.

We tend to think that the biggest reason there is still that tiny glimmer of hope is because Blue Bloods is already ending at the end of the year, and is CBS really about to cut out two of their Friday-night shows within the span of several months? Sure, one of them could be replaced by a Fire Country spin-off, but that is still a big risk. The network does not have full ownership of SWAT (that does work against it), but its ratings have been consistently solid since it moved to its Friday-night timeslot full-time.

