SWAT season 7 premiere spoilers: Why is Hondo in Mexico?

As many of you may already be aware, the SWAT season 7 premiere is set to arrive on CBS in just one week’s time. Is there a lot to be excited for? You better believe it!

If you have not heard already, there is a good bit of story that will be told within Mexico at the start of this season — in some ways, that may not come as a big surprise! We have seen the Shemar Moore series shoot in international locales before, and it almost feels like a pseudo-tradition at the start of seasons in general.

So why are there characters out of the country this time around? Luckily, the network has shared some more info! Go ahead and look at the full SWAT season 7 premiere synopsis in full below:

“The Promise” – The team heads to Mexico to escort a fugitive back to the States when things go awry and Hondo has to save an old witness tied to the case, in the season seven premiere of S.W.A.T., Friday, Feb. 16 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

We do certainly think that there’s a lot of drama that will unfold over the course of this hour, and we wouldn’t have it any other way! The events here could dovetail in some way to whatever is happening in America … and those could also inform the rest of the season. We know that there is not going to be a lot of time to tell stories due to a reduced order; with that in mind, every single one of them is going to matter that much more. Be prepared as far in advance as possible.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

