SWAT season 7 spoilers: Show EP talks big Hondo story

As many of you may have heard, SWAT season 7 is set to be the final one at CBS, and it is going to premiere when we get around to February. We’re anticipating a lot of drama, action, and also nostalgia — this series has been on the air for some time! Early on you are going to see some epic stories for Shemar Moore’s Hondo that are based out of Mexico City and after that, we’ll see where things evolve.

Based on what we are hearing right now, one way the show could end up moving forward is to bring Hondo back to some themes that were present from the start of the story. For more on that, take a look at what showrunner Andrew Dettmann had to say to TVLine:

“Given that this could be S.W.A.T.‘s final season, we’re going to return to our roots to some extent … and really put Hondo in a vise between his allegiance to his community and his commitment to being a cop — the whole ‘Black vs. Blue’ notion that started the show back in Season 1.”

All of this does certainly sound like some powerful stuff and great material for Moore to work with. We do think that some of the viewpoints around these debates are different now than they were six years ago, and there is value in a closer examination.

Now, there is also value in one other interesting thing that Dettmann has to say here: The word “could.” As we said at the start, all information we’ve had seems to suggest that season 7 will be the end of the road … so is there hope still in some capacity? The one thing that we would watch beyond CBS is executive producer Shawn Ryan’s relationship with Netflix, where he is making the uber-hit The Night Agent. We aren’t reporting anything or saying that there’s hope, but this is something that we would focus on to a certain extent.

Related – Be sure to get some more insight on SWAT now, including what else could be coming

What are you most eager to see moving into the SWAT season 7 premiere?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







