SWAT season 7 premiere spoilers: A Mexico City story

For those who are not altogether aware at this point, the SWAT season 7 premiere is currently set to premiere on February 16. Want to learn more about it now? Well, we’re happy to help with that!

First and foremost, let’s note that the Shemar Moore series is going to continue a recent trend in setting the opening episodes outside of Los Angeles. This time around, TVLine reports that the premiere is going to be a two-part event that is set in part in Mexico City. With that, Hondo, Hicks, and Powell are going to be at the center of some sort of action-packed story.

What do we love the most about these sort of international events? Well, it’s really a chance to show a different side to a lot of these characters, and also throws a little bit of a thriller aspect into what is otherwise a Los Angeles-based police drama.

Given that SWAT season 7 is poised to be the final one over at the network, we tend to think that every single story is going to matter that much more. Our hope is that across the board, every series regular is going to get some sort of endgame — and beyond just chance, a chance to look more about what their individual futures could be, whether it be as a part of this team or elsewhere.

We know that this final season won’t be especially long so with that, treasure each one of these stories even more than you would otherwise. We do think that a Hondo – Nichelle wedding is one event that you will see by the end of the series — as for everything else, we tend to think that we are venturing a little bit more into the great unknown.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

