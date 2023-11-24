SWAT season 7: When will we see first footage from CBS?

If you are excited to see SWAT season 7 premiere on CBS, then you know that there is so much to be excited about right now! We are entering the final batch of episodes for the Shemar Moore series and we tend to think that along the way, there will be chances to learn a little bit more about what lies ahead.

So what are we assuming you are going to see at the moment? There are a handful of things, whether it be a chance to see some more action-packed storylines or an opportunity to eventually see Hondo and Nichelle get married. We don’t tend to think that we are going to see that happen until close to the end of the series, but we are still excited to see it nonetheless.

At the end of the day, there is really just one question that we’re looking to see answered before any other: When are we going to see the first promo with some footage? We’re sure that CBS is going to want nothing more than to promote the series as soon as they can, but that doesn’t mean that it is necessarily going to happen right away. There needs to be a good bit of footage first!

Given that season 7 is going to premiere in February, we tend to think the most likely situation here is that we’ll start to see new promos when we get around to January. We don’t necessarily expect anything TOO substantial in these for now, mostly because there’s not that much of a history of the network doing that.

Instead, of showing any big character moments for Hondo and the team, our thinking is that most SWAT season 7 teases will be more about the cases and the action sequences. Why would we expect anything different now?

Related – Be sure to get some more news right now on SWAT, including more insight all about the premiere date

What do you most want to see moving into SWAT season 7 on CBS?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







